Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.31). 849,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 833,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.30).

Ruffer Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,720.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

