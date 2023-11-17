Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 38,533 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Targa Resources worth $73,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after purchasing an additional 348,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,286,000 after buying an additional 81,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $83.86 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.