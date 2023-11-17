Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 49,704 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,766 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $72,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $200.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

