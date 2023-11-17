Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 945,832 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of UDR worth $102,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.63%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

