Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Lithia Motors worth $68,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD opened at $267.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAD

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.