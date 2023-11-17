Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Suncor Energy worth $91,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

