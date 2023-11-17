Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 561,291 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 561,291 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.85% of Kimco Realty worth $104,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $18.78 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.58%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

