Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $83,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $266.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average is $233.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $274.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

