Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,175 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $105,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

