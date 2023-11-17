Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,248 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Autodesk worth $94,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,559,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after acquiring an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $215.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.51 and its 200 day moving average is $206.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.