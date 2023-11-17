Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $105.46 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 382,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of General Motors worth $105,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.