Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $108.23 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Allegion worth $108,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after acquiring an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,904 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

ALLE stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

