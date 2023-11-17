Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $110.84 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Progressive worth $110,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Progressive stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

