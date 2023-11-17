Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $90.35 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $90,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $796.54 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $818.08 and its 200 day moving average is $781.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

