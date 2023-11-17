Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of American Tower worth $90,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $199.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

