Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Entergy worth $93,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ETR opened at $98.85 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

