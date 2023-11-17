Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 175,812 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Otis Worldwide worth $109,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.