Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 27,598 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Valero Energy worth $70,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

VLO opened at $121.91 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.