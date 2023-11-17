Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $69,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

