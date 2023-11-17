Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,229 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of MSCI worth $88,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $524.27 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $563.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.