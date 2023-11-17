Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,837 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $103,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,049.19 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,062.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,219.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

