Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 234,711 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $95,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
