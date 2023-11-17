Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,779 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 35,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of American Express worth $97,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXP opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.72.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Get Our Latest Report on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.