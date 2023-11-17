Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,298 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,298 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $88,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock opened at $533.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $541.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

