Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 83,447 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 83,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $85,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $466.95 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.15 and a 200 day moving average of $407.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

