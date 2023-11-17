Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 93,798 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Fortinet worth $79,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.3 %

Fortinet stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,334. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

