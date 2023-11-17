Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,443 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $88,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

ORLY opened at $971.99 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $931.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $934.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.