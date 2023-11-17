Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of VICI Properties worth $93,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

