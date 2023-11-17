Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

