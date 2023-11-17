Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

