SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 7,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SAP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

SAP opened at $149.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $149.66.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

