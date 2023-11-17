Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.06

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

