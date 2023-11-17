Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 8.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.00. 340,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 401,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 26.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 42.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

