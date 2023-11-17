Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,317. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

