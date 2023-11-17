Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 186,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 162,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 944.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

