Scotiabank Cuts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$24.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.13.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Park Lawn

Park Lawn Stock Down 2.8 %

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

Shares of PLC opened at C$16.05 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.85 and a 52 week high of C$29.15. The firm has a market cap of C$550.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.