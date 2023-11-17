Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Seaboard Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,544.99 on Monday. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,402.38 and a 1 year high of $4,090.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,816.59.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Seaboard by 15,133,323.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 2,402.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 411.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 157.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.