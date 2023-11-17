Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,102,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $212.91 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

