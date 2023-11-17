Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,100 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,930.00.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$38.30 on Friday. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.49.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.86.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

