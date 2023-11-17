Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,000.00.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,100 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,930.00.
ATCO Price Performance
TSE ACO.X opened at C$38.30 on Friday. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
