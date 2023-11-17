Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Lifted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $59.75 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

