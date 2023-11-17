SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €6.27 ($6.74) and last traded at €6.23 ($6.70). Approximately 190,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.08 ($6.53).

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $747.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.48.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.