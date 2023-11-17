Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Trading Up 4.3%

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,885% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.
About Shanghai Electric Group
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.
Recommended Stories
