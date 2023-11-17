Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,656 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHG. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

