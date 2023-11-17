Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,918 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Shopify worth $174,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $40,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $67.31 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.