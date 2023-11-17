Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Increases By 12.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 34,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $52,644,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,200,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

