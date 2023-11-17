Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Rises By 13.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

