Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Increases By 12.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,177 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $89,947.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,510,057 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,627. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 240,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,549 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of MPA opened at $10.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

