Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Decreases By 9.0%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 526.0 days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock opened at C$66.00 on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 1 year low of C$70.00 and a 1 year high of C$70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.53.
About Cembra Money Bank
