Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Decreases By 9.0%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 526.0 days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock opened at C$66.00 on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 1 year low of C$70.00 and a 1 year high of C$70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.53.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

About Cembra Money Bank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.