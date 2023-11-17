Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Increases By 14.0%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

