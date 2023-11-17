Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Increases By 12.7%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 815,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $207.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

Daseke Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 47.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 595,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 191,497 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 325 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 67.9% in the third quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,422,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 575,271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 408.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

